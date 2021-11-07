Relative morals race to bottom
As a Christian, I try to look at people and events through my understanding of Scripture. In post-Christian America, some events are disturbing and instructive.
This newspaper reported Oct. 30 that there have been 308 shootings and 19 murders in Champaign-Urbana in 2021, compared with 107 and seven, respectively, five years ago.
These numbers indicate a growing disregard for human life and an increase in resorting to deadly violence.
I recently examined a part of a book being used for sex education in K-8 public schools in Illinois entitled “It’s Perfectly Normal.” It includes drawings of people, children and adults, engaged in every kind of sex act imaginable. It is pornographic. Its use shows a complete disregard for the role of parents in teaching their children about such subjects in their own time and their own way.
Some parents are mad, and should be.
What is happening? This nation was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, a consensus about moral absolutes. When that consensus is no longer, we find that we cannot construct moral absolutes in the absence of a higher authority than ourselves.
Secular men and women cannot gather the wisdom and particulars necessary to construct moral absolutes, and they are therefore relativists. But when morals are relative and decided by each individual, respect for life is just one possible choice, as is respect for parental authority. There is chaos.
Our only hope is in God and a return to his moral absolutes.
PERRY ALBIN
Newman