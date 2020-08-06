Relief can be found in prayer
During these long days of all of us dealing with all that is going on in the world, we must all remember that God is good all the time. And he always answers our prayers, just not in our time, but in his time. And he does not always answer us the way we might like, either.
The greatest gifts that the Lord gave us are the holy Bible; his son, Jesus; prayer; the holy spirit in our hearts; baptism to wash away our sins; and complete forgiveness. All we have to do is ask him for it.
So throughout our lives, both the good and the bad times, we must always be thankful for what we have, and for every minute of every day that we are alive. We must be grateful, thankful and love everyone just as God loves us.
Smile, be happy and end every conversation with family members and close friends in person, on the phone, online or when you leave them with “I love you.” It could be the last time you can tell them how you feel.
And my dad told me once to always remember this: What if you woke up in the morning and all you had was whatever you thanked God for the night before? Would you have anything left?
God bless you all.
“Come unto me those who are weary and heavy burdened, and I will give you rest.” — Matthew 11:28
KARLA FISHER
Champaign