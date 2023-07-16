Religious learning fosters empathy
I agree wholeheartedly with Scott Reeder’s June 28 column, “Religious references increasingly falling on deaf ears.”
Why, as the storms recently were coming through, I remarked to a co-worker, “That lightning bolt was worthy of Zeus Astrapaios!” He looked at me as if I were a dog with three heads!
I would certainly love to see comparative religion courses offered regularly in our public schools, but I can’t blame administrators from shying away from the subject.
Evangelical Christians regularly lose their minds about the central role of evolution in biology and get themselves all riled up about made-up controversies like critical race theory. In such an environment, trying to teach a course about the rich variety of religious expression in human history is a fool’s errand.
I hope interested students will take the opportunity to educate themselves in our excellent public libraries.
I would like to thank Reeder for inspiring me to do something I have been meaning to do for a long time. I’ve bought a copy of the English translation of the Koran, because I’ve never read it before. I probably won’t agree with much of it, but that’s not the point.
It’s worth understanding something that’s so central to the lives of over a billion other humans a little better, and besides, maybe I’ll finally understand how Mahomet got its name.
MICHAEL FELTES
Fithian