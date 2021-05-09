Remember all kinds of mothers
Mother’s Day, May 9, is a time to remember and acknowledge our mothers — to thank them for raising us, loving us and helping us to grow and develop.
No mother is perfect, just as no human being is perfect, but there are many good mothers.
Many women, when faced with an unplanned pregnancy, worry about their ability to be a mother. Those facing an unplanned pregnancy can choose to parent their child or to place their child for adoption.
Millions of people are on waiting lists to adopt a child, including biracial and special-needs children. Thousands of pregnancy centers exist nationwide to help those facing both planned and unplanned pregnancies.
Their services include pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, maternity clothes, parenting classes, diapers, formula, baby and toddler clothes, and more.
Many churches now have programs in place to help single parents.
Over 60 million babies have been aborted since 1973, when abortion was legalized. How many millions of mothers grieve the loss of their child and regret their decision to abort them?
At a time when we celebrate our own moms, let’s also remember those who thought they weren’t strong enough to be a mom, chose to abort their child, and have suffered over this decision ever since. Please pray that more of them find help and healing through post-abortion recovery programs.
And please pray that more women choose life for their child rather than death that they may know the joy of celebrating Mother’s Day for many years to come.
REBECCA TERHARK
DeLand