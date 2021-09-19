Remember, but don’t celebrate
A few days ago, I was awakened by blaring pop music and people yelling and clapping for a full hour.
It was the inaugural 9/11 Run to Remember going right past my house.
I was not in New York 20 years ago, but my sister was along with several friends. My memory of that day was of waiting to find out if they were alive. All the phones were down, so this wait lasted hours.
My sister was uptown, so walked over the George Washington Bridge to my parents’ house in New Jersey. My friends who worked within blocks of the World Trade Center ran for their lives, covered in white dust.
This is not an event to commemorate with themed T-shirts, goody bags or blaring upbeat music.
Please, Christie Clinic and Illinois Marathon, have a run if you want, but change the name and change the date.
CATHERINE
PRENDERGAST
Urbana