Remember true Christmas message
It is recommended that every American visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York.
Out of the ashes of wanton destruction by a handful of foreign fundamentalist Muslims arose the phoenix of American heroism, focused and determined unity of purpose in the successful hunt for Osama bin Laden, abiding honor and remembrance of fallen loved ones.
Absent from Ground Zero are the current cacophony of divisive politics demanding Marxist wokeness, intransigent clamor for racial dominance and outlandish open borders.
9/11 is America’s burning bush.
May it be a call to Americans to liberate themselves from enslavement to political correctness, self-aggrandizement, an entitlement mentality, a rebellion against authority. These do not make America great again. Past, present or future.
About 2,000 years ago, a baby was born in Bethlehem. He came with a mission. Political correctness, self-aggrandizement and an entitlement mentality were absent from his life. He was no Marxist; a Jew, he praised a Samaritan; he spoke of open spiritual borders; he submitted to authority; a martyr, he took no one’s life and died a martyr’s death.
His name is Jesus Christ. He came with a message of forgiveness, love, eternal life. Christ confers all that to everyone who would believe in him.
“Atheists,” so sings Steve Martin, “Don’t Have No Songs.” It’s Christians who have magnificent hymns, including those for their country. “God Bless America,” sings Kate Smith. Or Katharine Lee Bates’ “America the Beautiful.”
“Happy Holidays”? Bah! Humbug! It’s “Merry Christmas.” It’s Merry Christmas to family, friends and people from every nation.
LAWSON LAU
Mahomet