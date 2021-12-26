Remember that deal is a deal
Our society is built on truth and honesty. As such, our very existence depends upon observance of those qualities.
Surely such is implied when a deal between two parties is closed with a handshake.
Yes today, every once in a while, either on the radio or in the newspaper, someone will declare a desired return to the actions of a former federal administration.
That, seemingly, is ignoring the two qualities needed for a functional, positive society — all in the face of journalistic documented accounts, state laws, federal certifications or judicial judgments that told us the last election was true and honest.
So careful thought should be given to what is wished for — we don’t need untruths or dishonest acts in our lives. Learn your history, lest being condemned to repeat it.
Take care.
JOSEPH T. HOUSKA
White Heath