Remember
the Alamo
I write to remind the public of a little-remembered event in our nation’s history.
Feb. 23 marked the 185th anniversary of the siege and battle of the Alamo in San Antonio. America has been self-described as the “home of the brave,” and the story of the Alamo indeed proves it to be such.
It could be questioned as to why 182 men from all over the nation as well as Europe would sacrifice themselves in a guaranteed massacre. The answer lies in the DNA of what makes America great.
The history of Texas is tedious and expansive. But the truth is that there would be no Texas if it were not for the 182 martyrs who perished on the last day of the siege, March 6, 1836.
Readers may know some of them: Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie and William Barrett Travis.
I am asking that we remember them all in this anniversary period.
History is full of “what ifs,” and we can be grateful that these brave Americans and Tejanos didn’t ask themselves the same thing when they perished for the greater good.
There is a rhyme that explains why we should “Remember the Alamo”: “The storybooks tell they were all cut low, but the truth of it is, this just isn’t so. Their spirits still live and their legends grow, as long as we remember the Alamo!”
CALEB WILKERSON
Rantoul