Remember the Nuremberg code?
The Dec. 24 edition of The News-Gazette showed just how limited public knowledge of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is. The paper quoted the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District administrator as stating that the omicron variant was certainly already here, with tsunamis of infection to follow.
Previously, she had advised citizens to make use of home testing kits to screen all visitors at the front door before allowing entry for holiday celebrations. No mention was made that thus far, the variant has claimed zero U.S. lives, and that doctors worldwide have reported its symptoms as mild.
Then there’s a frequent letter writer who resurrects the old saw that the unvaccinated are imperiling all the rest of society. In doing so, he ignores what we now know to be true — vaccinated people are quite capable of both contracting and spreading this disease. Singling out one element of the population as the enemy might make him feel morally superior, but it runs counter to the facts.
Vaccine passports are one of the most diabolical ideas of modern life. They will increase government control but contribute nothing to public health. The mRNA vaccine is a medical experiment, and we are the guinea pigs.
After World War II, the United States was a signatory to the Nuremberg code, which specified that no medical procedure should be inflicted without the informed consent of the citizen. Millions of these shots have been administered without such informed consent, and Pfizer has been given 75 years from the FDA to continue concealing their contents.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign