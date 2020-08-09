Removing photos was a mistake
The decision to no longer provide booking photos in the online version of the paper was a poor one, with no sound factual basis for doing so.
Today’s technology provides tremendous opportunity to provide for public safety. Police booking photos and list of charges for arrestees inform the public of potential vulnerability and risk in the community.
In fact, this valuable section of the paper was already compromised by the recent omission of addresses of the accused.
Just how many crimes by bonded-out arrestees were avoided or thwarted by potential victims who took greater caution in securing their homes and property against home invasion, theft of property, bodily harm, sexual predation and so on?
Champaign, Urbana and neighboring communities have been stripped of a valuable resource for neighborhood watches, Crime Stoppers and so on.
These photos — and data published as they happened — helped citizens to report suspicious activities with accurate data to the police, with an added benefit of fostering more citizen/police communication and interaction.
Hiding behind the cloak of perceived stereotypes and discrimination perhaps speaks to The News-Gazette staff’s potential for such thought processes.
Everyone has an equal opportunity to engender probable cause to find him/herself arrested and booked.
A decision such as this should have been made only after conducting a poll or survey of the citizenry and readership asking their position on publishing this information. Instead, a middle-of-the-night move was made without the input of the people who count most.
ERIK HENRIKSEN
Mahomet