Renewable energy looks like it will pass a U.S. milestone by generating more electricity than coal in 2020.
That good news comes from the federal Energy Information Administration, which projects that coal plants will provide only 19 percent of the nation’s electricity this year.
That’s a couple of points less than renewables, which include wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and biomass.
As recently as 2014, coal supplied 40 percent.
The coronavirus pandemic is threatening many renewable projects by disrupting supply chains and knocking holes in budgets, a recent wire story in The News-Gazette reported.
But it also slashed energy consumption, and renewables demonstrated their resilience and efficiency by increasing their share of that market.
Renewables were gaining even before the virus. Costs to build solar and wind dropped sharply over a decade, while hundreds of coal-fired plants closed.
Surviving plants cost more to run because they operate farther below capacity as renewables become cheaper and more reliable.
The tide may be turning, at least in the United States.
Illinoisans have options to help the country move away from coal.
They can choose electricity suppliers that rely more on renewables. They can live frugally to reduce their own electricity use. Those who are financially able can turn to solar power on their rooftops.
The initial investment is a big gulp for some, particularly during these times. It’s about like buying a new car.
But which would our grandchildren rather inherit — a livable planet, or their grandparents’ old car?
JOHN PALEN
Urbana