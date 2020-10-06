Renovated Urbana park looks good
The renovations at Crystal Lake Park have had one immediate impact. The park looks twice as big. Yes, as Philip A. Douglas’ guest commentary noted, about half of the bushes and bramble and a number of trees have been removed, but his fears of nature being eroded are premature.
Even in its unfinished state, people are enjoying the park. Dirt-bike riders temporarily visit the island, inaccessible before. An animated Guatemalan church service was held in the north pavilion. A musical ensemble practices in the parking lot. A Black family celebrated a birthday at the lake house.
Asian families walk and take photographs. A Mexican family regularly strolls through the park at dusk. I admire the African-American couple my age who jog faithfully and daily. We joke about our synchronized exercise schedule. Dog-walkers abound, as do people fishing.
A recent commentary was concerned about Black and Brown people being “invited” to the park. Please note that people of color already have the park, thank you.
The nature is still there as well. There are plenty of brambles and invasive plants on the north side, leading to Busey Woods. Birdwatchers from Bloomington have come to see migrating birds. Another told me that there are more blue herons and even sandpipers showing up.
Crystal Lake has the most to offer of any park in Champaign-Urbana. Perhaps the renovations will bring that to light. We will see.
P. GREGORY SPRINGER
Urbana