Rent goes up, services go down
I have lived in a local mobile-home park for the last 35 years. It was always a very well-kept park. It was also affordable, up until about four years ago, when it was sold to a corporation headquartered in another state.
Is there anything that can be done about the excessive increases in living costs? These costs continue to rise yearly, including rent fees and water and sewer charges, without explanations.
Tenants are paying water fees and sewer fees that are being inflated. I was personally overcharged for water and sewage for at least the past three years due to a meter that was not functioning properly.
I finally put my foot down! After I did and my meter was checked, my water bills went down to one-third of what I was paying before.
I am trying to get back some of my overpayments, but so far having no luck. Just want other tenants to be diligent in getting their meters checked.
Someone needs to investigate this corporation’s practices. Promises have been made but never kept. The roads have become deplorable. The weeds are overtaking the road into the park. Rent keeps going up, but services keep going down.
Due to the lack of order regarding rules and regulations issued by the park, I fear that someone will be hurt badly. These rules are made to protect the tenants, not so someone will be harmed due to lack of enforcement.
VICKI KESLER
Urbana