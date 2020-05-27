Over 90,000 Americans have died as a direct result of the COVID-19 virus since the end of February. One hundred ninety-two deaths were reported in Illinois on May 13, the state’s largest single day increase.
Yet, some political “leaders” and media “influencers” are assuming more and more belligerent tactics to make America open again (dagnabbit!). This in the face of projections, even from the Trump administration, that premature opening without accompanying safeguards will send the U.S. back to where we were in February. That is, we will have gained nothing from the loss of 90,000 lives and can expect another 90,000 or so to die.
Furthermore, a second wave as devastating as the first will prolong the economic downturn and likely create serious, if not permanent, long-term economic damage. From the medical, economic and political perspectives, this sounds like a lose-lose-lose proposition.
But let’s let the American people decide. Let’s vote with our faces. If you are fine with losing 90,000 more lives and damaging the economy even further for your own convenience and instant gratification, then don’t wear a mask. If you want to respect the health and safety of your fellow Americans, shorten the recovery period and reopen a healthier long-term economy, then wear your mask.
There’s a third option. According to President Donald Trump, “If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.” He said it, so it must be true. Just stop testing, and the problem goes away. What could go wrong?
TOM NAPIER
Champaign