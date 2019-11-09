U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis voted against the formal impeachment process passed by the House. Now that his constituents know what he is against in the unfolding impeachment saga, they should seriously consider what is he for, given the evidence he had on hand at the time of his vote thanks to the preliminary investigation.
His vote puts him on record as saying that it is acceptable for a federal official to use his position and our duly authorized security assistance to pursue private interests rather than the well-being of the United States of America, even in cases when the pursuit of that personal and partisan advantage benefits a foreign adversary such as Russia. Based on his vote, Davis apparently believes that U.S. officials may also cover up their corrupt actions. Faced with the question of whether our elected officials should put America first, Davis said nyet.
KRISTIN HOGANSON
Champaign