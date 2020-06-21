Replace cops with unarmed pros
A healthy and necessary conversation about policing is now taking place in our country. Some call it “Defund the Police,” others use other terms. All try to address the need to “Build a Healthy and Safe Society.”
“A Healthy Society is about more than just preventing injuries and reducing the death toll from disease. It is also about having access to safe neighborhoods and affordable housing, broadening job opportunities and reducing income inequality, designing walkable towns and fostering community cohesion.” (Aspen Institute)
A healthy society depends on a successful public safety strategy that includes more than an armed police force. Many current responsibilities of police departments could be handled more successfully by social workers, medical staff, educators, counselors, a well-funded public health system, peace officers (unarmed) and other professionals.
There is also a need for health crisis centers not connected to the police/sheriff departments. Public safety officers and social workers would be able to bring/direct/treat people suffering from mental/drug crisis, homelessness and other situations which are only aggravated by the introduction of innocent people in crisis into the criminal system.
These unarmed professionals can successfully replace police in schools, public events, traffic situations, gun control and much more.
Let’s keep up the exchange of ideas and implement changes necessary.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana