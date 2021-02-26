Republicans
are hypocrites
In President Ronald Reagan’s time, Republicans proclaimed themselves defenders of the Constitution and criticized liberals for deploying “situational” ethics.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton used a lawyerly definition of the term “sexual relations” to avoid confessing to adultery. Congressional Republicans were in such high dudgeon over that lie that they voted overwhelmingly to impeach and convict him.
Lying by a Republican President, however, presents an entirely different situation. Since November, disgraced former President Donald Trump has loudly declaimed Democratic election thievery. Trump’s team charged that Smartmatic voting machines boosted Biden’s vote counts in Democratic cities where the machines were not even used. It mattered not that Republican state and local officials had confirmed every vote tally to be accurate.
When his lawyers failed to convince a single court of election fraud in over 60 lawsuits, Trump organized a “wild” rally in Washington where he repeated his big lie. His credulous mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, seeking to hang the vice president and House speaker and prevent certification of Biden’s electoral victory.
Unlike a Democrat dissembling about sex, a Republican president intentionally deceiving Americans about the most single important process in a democracy — elections — was not deserving of impeachment to roughly 90 percent of congressional Republicans. Many of them still refuse to declare Biden’s election fair and legitimate, helping keep Trump’s deception alive.
Far from defending the Constitution, today’s Republicans are undermining its most important achievement — the peaceful transfer of power via elections — using utterly situational rationalizations.
ROBERT HUDSON
Champaign