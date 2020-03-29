Well, now the American people can relax. Our president has let us know that he is “not a shipping clerk”, and so, he has only limited responsibility for dealing with the corona virus pandemic crisis.
That is important because until now, he had given the impression that he has been an efficient clerk to the billionaire class. Let’s remember he gave them a $2 trillion annual tax reduction in December 2018, and without needing to hold a single public hearing in the House or Senate.
This year, he increased that tax reduction to $3 trillion annually through re-interpretation of the same tax law.
Yet today, Trump and the Republican Party have demonstrated that they are the party of only white, mostly male, voters and no one else. And by extension, the Republican voter is one willing to support a president and Republican party whose elected officials are draft dodgers, white-supremacists, wife beaters, pedophiles, war criminals, draft dodgers, criminals.
On Nov. 3, the American people need to elect political leaders who publicly oppose and take action against the most corrupt and incompetent White House in the last 100 years. Our flag is crying, and we need to relieve the pain.
LUIS CUZa
Urbana