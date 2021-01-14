Republicans should resign
I would like to give the people what they rightfully deserve from numerous Republican elected officials, which is an apology in the form of a resignation letter, since they decline to do what is right on their own. Feel free, Republicans, to copy and paste if this applies (it does).
“Please accept this as my immediate resignation. I would like to apologize for my undying devotion to White supremacy, racism, radicalized Christian persecution and fascism. I am wholly unfit for the office to which I swore an oath.
“I have, without one ounce of dignity or shame, embraced the hate-filled agenda of President Donald Trump in an effort to win the support of his White-supremacist, extremist base and applauded and encouraged their insurrection and continue to do so even though lives were lost.
“I, devoid of any morality whatsoever, do not deserve to live in this free nation where, thanks to people like me, equality is merely a myth.
“I promise to find a better church where the actual words of Christ are not used to judge and condemn others but instead used to pick others up and show compassion and love the way they were meant.
“I promise to travel, meet people, expose myself to other cultures, revel in the great diversity of this nation and rid myself of this debilitating ignorance.”
MICHAEL GRIFFIN
Camargo