Requirements
will hurt many
House Bill 2170 is an omnibus education bill proposed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus that attempts to address those facets of our current P-20 system that tend to support and extend systemic racism.
While the great majority of the changes proposed are well-considered, certain proposed revisions are so terribly misguided they will end up hurting many of the young people the Black legislators are attempting to help.
For example, requiring two years of a foreign language for all high school graduates would appear to be a good idea in our current international and interdependent world. But in my experience, it will lead to frustration or failure for many worthy students and deprive them of the opportunity to enroll in coursework necessary to be successful in future studies — courses supporting their chosen careers.
High school students should be provided a sound, rigorous curriculum, critical-thinking skills and opportunities to explore multiple career paths.
Legislating foreign-language requirements that are mandated only by the University of Illinois’ flagship and Chicago campuses will prove to be counterproductive for many students.
CHARLES EVANS
Champaign