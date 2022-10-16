Reshuffle plan has no merit
The Champaign school district’s proposal to move up to 90 percent of elementary students to new schools not only fails to consider costs to parents and students, but also fails to meet its stated goals of decreasing the socioeconomic gap across school populations.
First, the cost to parents: Parents and families have developed relationships with teachers and administrators at schools over years. PTA leaders have worked tirelessly to initiate clubs and other school activities that are accessible to students from all backgrounds.
The proposal disperses PTA leadership and will set these efforts back significantly.
Second, the cost to students: The proposal displaces between 65 and 90 percent of elementary students. These are real human beings with a familiarity with a place and friendships that have developed over years. Students with special needs will be most severely affected. Is additional disruption necessary after the chaos of the past two-and-a-half years?
Last, Unit 4’s proposal fails to meet its own stated goals of reducing the socioeconomic disparity across school populations. If you crunch the numbers provided by the district’s consultant, the overall variability across schools (measured by the standard deviation of each school’s share of students receiving free and reduced lunch) will remain essentially the same even after reshuffling 90 percent of students.
And this is the scenario with a “medium high” impact on increasing diversity! The “cluster” scenario (displacing 65 percent) is even more ineffective, achieving only “medium” impact on diversity according to the consultants. These proposals should be decisively rejected.
PAGE THIES
Champaign