Residents limited to a tiny pittance
There was a sad and eye-opening article in the March 19 News-Gazette.
It basically stated that hundreds of thousands of nursing-home residents in the U.S. who are on Medicaid have a monthly personal-needs allowance of $30 in Illinois.
A personal-needs allowance is used for things that include clothes, shoes, toothpaste, Fixodent, diapers, razors, snacks, a phone and even a greeting card for a grandchild. Try to comprehend living like that. Or as the article stated, dying like that!
These people have their Social Security, pension and other income used to pay for their stay in a nursing home and are left with only the personal-needs allowance. Few have family to supplement their lifestyle to help them live out of poverty.
The American dream should not end in an American nightmare.
Many were simply the victims of circumstances and probably were the people who cleaned your office or your home, made your bed when you stayed in a hotel or simply fell on hard times. The circumstances that cause unplanned poverty are endless and growing as the demographics of our nation illustrate.
It’s time for the voters and our elected representatives to change this situation.
JOAN ZERNICH
Urbana