Restart life with gratitude
It’s hard to believe that we’re halfway through 2023 already.
We still have half the year to go. If you had made goals or New Year’s resolutions early on that you didn’t keep — you can start anytime you want.
Don’t be discouraged; you still have time to do it. Remember, we aren’t going backwards but moving forward. You aren’t racing against anyone but yourself.
Every morning for the last six months, I made a resolution where as soon as I opened my eyes, the very first thing I would do is say a word of gratitude for being alive another day and for all that I have.
By doing that, I noticed my focus shift to the plenty instead of the scarce. I am happier, more satisfied, away from negative thoughts and better at living in the power of the present.
Life is beautiful.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet