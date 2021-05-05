Retiree wants
his pension
I recently retired after working 28 years as a professor and department chair at Northern Illinois University.
When I started at NIU in 1992, I understood and agreed to the retirement system that the state provided. This system required that I contribute a percentage of my income and the state would contribute its constitutionally-mandated amount, and upon my retirement, I would receive a defined pension depending on salary and years of service.
I also understood that I would not be participating in or receive benefits from Social Security through my participation in Illinois’ retirement system.
Although all state employees have made continuous contributions to this system, the state has not. During many years, the governor and/or General Assembly decided to use the state’s pension contribution to pay for other efforts and employed a “pension holiday,” where they did not make the contractually-mandated contributions to the state pension system.
Now the state pension systems are severely underfunded and many state citizens, those in the press and politicians are demanding that pensions be altered or reduced. For some reason, those who are paying into state retirement systems or already receiving pensions are being blamed for an issue that is not our fault. We will argue in court for this contractually-mandated, work-related benefit.
I gave Illinois the best work years of my life, and for that I deserve the pension that I have earned.
DAVE CHANGNON
Berthoud, Colo.