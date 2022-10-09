Retirees getting a bad deal
As a spouse of a state retiree, I have concerns regarding the change in PPO plans to just one, Aetna, which was awarded the contract by the state.
According to other articles, state retirees have no say in this change and must either accept Aetna or find another option before Jan. 1.
In talking to my Carle providers, I was told that Aetna has “issues” that the providers would not expand upon.
There are thousands of state retirees and their spouses now in limbo awaiting the decision of whether Carle and Aetna come to an agreement to continue to serve retirees at Carle under Aetna PPO.
While we wait for the negotiations to be finalized, many patients are now scrambling to see their providers before the end of year. Many have already scheduled surgical procedures in 2023 with their providers at Carle, so they want to get the quality of care before they may have to lose their Carle providers.
State retirees put in their fair share for health care insurance, but the state did not. Now, the state wants to “abort” the current PPO and give us a PPO that isn’t in its network of providers. State retirees were loyal employees, and they deserve better consideration than what the state is giving them.
GENI ROARK
St. Joseph