Return call was appreciated
Johann von Goethe, a German author, said, “True excellence is rarely found; even more rarely is it cherished.”
I write to recognize the excellence of Barry Houser, director of the Marching Illlini. Not for the performance of the band in public, which is self-evident, but for an act of thoughtfulness that was not visible to Illini fans.
Two friends and I attended the UI-Nebraska football game. After halftime, about 25 members of the band came up the elevator and performed inside, apparently at the request of the athletics department. While I have always enjoyed the band and its spirit, the performers located themselves about 12 feet from us, and it was too loud.
My friends and I agreed the music was, frankly, painful.
I subsequently called the band department to leave a message as to our experience, neither expecting nor requesting a return call.
But Houser called me that morning to listen to my comments and suggestions. He said I was the only person who called and that he appreciated my feedback. He assured me they would monitor the noise level of the band, perhaps even using a decibel machine, at the next game. He thanked me for my call.
That was during a week when three local businesses failed to return my calls by the end of the week when I wanted a return call. Houser’s commitment to excellence stands out. I hope the UI cherishes him as it should.
PETER COLEMAN
Champaign