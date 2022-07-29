Return land to native nations
As people across the globe swelter in this unseasonably hot summer, the climate crisis is on many of our minds. How we can collectively forge a livable future is the question of our time.
Climate-related catastrophes are occurring across the globe, and it is consistently the locations hardest hit by colonialism that are suffering the deadliest effects. Uganda is in the midst of famine. Ojibwe people are seeing traditional crops, like manoomin (wild rice), wither in polluted waters. The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) are witnessing the sacred Aquinnah cliffs’ erosion due to rising sea levels.
Colonialism drives climate change. Non-native settlers in the United States can help end this cycle.
We can support native land-reclamation efforts through organizations like the Dakota Land Recovery Project, Honor the Earth, the Sogorea Te Land Trust and Pay Your Rent on Patreon.
We all know what “paying our rent” means. Our Illinoisan settler ancestors did not adhere to treaties signed with the Sauk and Meskwaki nations. We may think of failing to honor these treaties as failing to pay our rent. We contemporary settlers have inherited the resources that should have been paid to the Sauk and Meskwaki. Now it is our obligation — both moral and legal — to make reparations.
Indigenous nations lived on this land for thousands of years without launching humanity into collective apocalypse. Returning land to native nations is in all of our best interest as we create a livable future.
SARAH PAWLICKI
Urbana