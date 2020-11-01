Return to school
is a big mistake
The current plan by the Champaign school district to reopen in-person learning is a bad one.
As a nurse, I feel comfortable saying that any plan for in-person learning that does not include two weeks of testing and quarantine for anybody going to these schools prior to the first day of in-person learning, followed by weekly tests for every student and staff in these schools, will fail.
We already have teachers testing positive, and the district is still expecting them to teach online due to a lack of subs. Why do we expect them to do differently with in-person? Teachers are not martyrs for our nostalgia for the time before COVID-19.
Make no mistake, this plan is ill-conceived and will fail. It will fail within the first month, and the district will blame the teachers for failing to implement a garbage “plan.”
We should not let them. I say that if they proceed with this “damn the torpedoes” attitude, and when said attitude results in a failed plan, that every single member of the current board of education be voted out of office.
NOAH WARD
Champaign