Reusing rockets best approach
The article about the Space Launch System overlooked one of the most important factors. The program was conceived in a different era and with a design philosophy that is now obsolete.
Clearly, the future of spaceflight is with reusable rockets, not the SLS.
With reusable rockets, the more it’s flown, the more cost effective it is. On the other hand, each launch of the SLS is so painfully expensive ($1 billion each) that the number of launches planned has been cut back again and again. This reduced launch manifest means that when development costs are included, each launch costs a punishing $4.1 billion to lift 95 tons.
The Space X Falcon 9 costs $50 million to lift 25 tons. Its reusable first stage has flown up to 10 times so far. They just passed 100 perfect launches of used rockets.
Space X’s new rocket, the Starship, is fully reusable. It has a similar payload capacity to the SLS. Its expected cost per launch is under $10 million, possibly under $5 million.
The Starship is designed to be landed, refueled and launched with the regularity of an airline. The SLS, by comparison, is hoping to achieve four launches per year. Reusability may have been trail-blazed by Space X, but other private companies and governmental space programs have seen the writing on the wall and have reusable systems under development.
The SLS program is obsolete at its first launch. It is a stillborn system with a long, complex past, but no future.
JOHNNY ROBINSON
Urbana