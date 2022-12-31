Revealing choice for county chair
As the sweepstakes is being held to replace the late state Sen. Scott Bennett, the most important person in the room is Champaign County Democratic Party Chair Mike Ingram. He gets to name the replacement.
Ingram often wears “Black Lives Matter” garb and harps on White privilege. So we’ll soon see who he really is.
Does Ingram pick a qualified Black woman in state Rep. Carol Ammons for the Senate seat or another middle-aged White guy whom the Democratic Party establishment would rather have?
The ball is in his court. Do Black lives really matter, or do his political aspirations matter more?
John Bambenek
Mahomet