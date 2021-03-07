Rhetoric drives hard feelings
Brett Thompson’s Feb. 19 Letter to the Editor is a perfect example of political discourse in this country today.
Throughout the media and politics, one rarely hears a progressive articulate policy positions in a lucid, cogent way; instead, they insult, harangue and threaten anyone who disagrees with them with terms like “Trumpleton” or calling our last president an “orange buffoon.”
If anyone questions the massive costs and inefficiencies of Obamacare, they are accused of wanting to “push Grandma off a cliff.”
Anyone who asks about the trillions spent on welfare and affirmative-action programs with no results is called a racist.
Legalizing marijuana has caused cartels to switch to heroin and other opioids and, in my opinion, has had a major impact on local shootings. But you’re a racist if you mention that, and besides, it’s the gun’s fault.
When U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise was shot by a crazed leftist, many Democrats cheered and publicly wished for more violence against Republicans. Those Democrats included Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, who posted “I hope Trump gets assassinated.”
During President Donald Trump’s term, progressive rioters burned and looted the capital on Inauguration Day, stormed the Capitol building to protest Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, called for burning the White House and actually burned a church. Yet liberals say Trump supporters need to be sent to “re-education camps.”
Thompson is right that the future does not bode well for our country.
But blame rests solely on his ilk for continuing to poke the bear with their inflammatory rhetoric.
KEN FOLEY
Saint Joseph