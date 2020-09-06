Rhoades best choice for Piatt
State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades has served Piatt County as its top law-enforcement officer effectively and honorably for the past 12 years.
She has successfully prosecuted numerous significant felony cases, including a 1991 homicide that had been filed as a cold case before she took office.
Rhoades has hired two top-notch prosecutors in order to assure that Piatt County had the best possible staff, in order to assure that every important case received the best possible attention.
I have witnessed her impressive legal skills, positive ability to work with others and excellent courtroom demeanor. During my stint as a court reporter for the Decatur Herald & Review, I found her to be a knowledgeable, trustworthy public servant.
I have seen the politically motivated attacks on Rhoades, which only proves that she has been doing an outstanding job in confronting wrongdoing. There has been no evidence presented that Rhoades has violated any laws or ethical principles.
In the absence of any serious flaws, the nature of her temperament has been questioned — despite the fact that she is known to be even-tempered.
I should be an expert judge of a “judicial temperament.” However, there is no such thing. Every judge has a different temperament.
The majority of outstanding judges I have observed come from the ranks of career public servants, such as prosecutors and public defenders. The prosecutors tend to be tough on crime, firm but fair.
Vote for Dana Rhoades, the best choice for circuit judge of Piatt County.
HUEY FREEMAN
Monticello