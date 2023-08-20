Riding on MTD the smart choice
I was happy to see ridership in the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District continue to climb out of the pit that COVID-19 threw it into three years ago. The number was up 6 percent in June over the same month last year.
In the first pandemic year, it had plummeted to about half.
It’s been climbing steadily back, but still has a ways to go to return to pre-pandemic levels. That’s important because taking the bus is one practical thing individuals can do to respond to climate change.
With climate problems outpacing scientists’ projections, a doomsday feeling is understandable.
It’s also counterproductive. There are things we can do to keep global average temperature below the level that scientists say will trigger truly catastrophic impacts.
Most importantly, we can vote for candidates who take the problem seriously and will do something about it on the political level, where it matters most.
We can also take individual actions. These include installing rooftop solar panels, opting for energy-efficient appliances and cars, and getting around more on shank’s mare or a bicycle if you’re able, and the MTD fleet of low- or no-emission buses.
The buses are comfortable, accessible and clean; run on time and go almost everywhere; and are great places to decompress, read a book or people-watch. Drivers are friendly and helpful. An app takes the guesswork out of riding.
At $60 for an annual pass (free if you’re a senior or veteran or have a disability), you can save a lot of money.
See you on the bus?
JOHN PALEN
Urbana