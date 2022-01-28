Right-to-die law needed
I read the powerful column by Champaign-Urbana native George Will. He eloquently spoke of the need for medical aid-in-dying laws.
These laws, which currently exist in 10 states and Washington, D.C., allow anyone with a terminal diagnosis of six months or less to live to get a prescription from their doctor to end their suffering at their time of choosing. The prescription must be self-administered.
Today, the only legal final recourse for terminally ill persons in Illinois is to starve/dehydrate themselves to death. However, this method also involves suffering, as it can take up to two weeks to die.
I understand that some people do not believe in medical aid in dying — and they have the right to suffer to the bitter end if they choose to do so. But I believe each person should be allowed to make his own decision in this regard.
If a person is terminally ill, there is no question that they will die soon; the question is whether their death will be peaceful or a torture for themselves and their loved ones.
If any readers agree that terminally ill adults in Illinois should have this option, I urge them to write or call your governor/state legislators, submit letters to your local paper, discuss the issue with friends/family and join our local chapter of Compassion and Choices.
They can learn more about medical aid-in-dying by exploring the national Compassion and Choices website or by reading the book “Finish Strong” by Barbara Coombs Lee.
COLLEEN VOJAK
Champaign