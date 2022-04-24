‘Right to repair’ could fix problems
Globalized supply chains create efficiency but also risk for when things go wrong in a single link of the chain. Shocks cascade across the economy, which can increase the cost of goods and cause supply shortages. These effects are pronounced during global crises like a war or a pandemic. The last two years revealed our need to be resilient for the worst-case scenario.
One solution is to make sure people can fix things they own. With a computer-chip shortage, individuals benefit from repairing their smartphones and keeping them for a little longer. However, devices can be expensive or impossible to fix due to exclusive parts, excessive use of glue, lack of schematics, etc. These are artificial barriers that allow manufacturers to monopolize certain repairs while also making some repairs expensive enough that it makes more sense to buy a new device.
A simple fix would be a “right to repair” law that requires manufacturers to provide the necessary parts, tools and documentation at a reasonable price to device owners and independent repair shops. This proposed legislation was recently considered by the Illinois Legislature.
Right-to-repair would add to the resilience of individuals who could repair their own stuff and save money to the community, as independent repair shops are small businesses that add to the local economy, and to the country, as consumers can become flexible to shocks in the global economy.
DAVID LEE
Champaign