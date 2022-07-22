Roe ruling will cause harm
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last month, the crowd that calls themselves “pro-life” has been celebrating on local and social media. Have they thought about the full scope of what they’re celebrating?
They’re celebrating all the people who die from complications like ectopic pregnancies that can’t be treated because the nonviable fetus that is killing them has a heartbeat.
They’re celebrating 11- and 12-year-old children whose bodies will be torn apart giving birth to the children of their rapists.
They’re celebrating women who are compelled to stay with abusive partners and bring a baby into a violent household.
They’re celebrating the destruction of the hopes, dreams and plans of people who will never be able to fulfill their goals because they were forced to become parents before they were ready.
They’re celebrating the physical, emotional and financial suffering of people who can no longer choose when, how and with whom to grow their families — suffering that will stay with them for generations.
These things are not hypothetical. They already happen regularly in states that restrict abortion access, and they will happen even more now.
In all their celebration, I haven’t seen any of these supposedly-“pro-life” folks advocating for better medical care, support for survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence or access to affordable housing, child care and education — all the things that these children will need once they’re no longer pre-born.
I guess it was never really about saving babies anyway.
RENEE TRILLING
Champaign