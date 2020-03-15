Those who don’t know Champaign County Board Chairman Giraldo Rosales should understand he is a seasoned defender of Democratic Party values with a long record of speaking out on behalf of underrepresented rural and urban citizens long denied a seat at the decision-making table.
Rosales’ student opponent, Emily Rodriguez, and the Young Democrats have been out in full force, harassing Rosales supporters, generating division with Trump-like mailers that propagate hate and outright lies.
When did our Democratic Party become the Party of Trump — alt-facts constructed to vilify a record of selfless service and social justice?
His opponents’ mailers assert the sale of the former county nursing home and approving fair and comparable salaries were Rosales’ decisions alone. That’s impossible on its face. These decisions were made by the county board.
As board chairman, Rosales makes $12,000 annually compared to the $29,274 salary of former Democratic Chairman C. Pius Wiebel.
Wiebel seated majority Republican chairs to board committees. Wiebel ignored the Democratic caucus’ choice and seated his own county board member.
Republican Caucus Chairman Jim Goss says Rosales (District 8), Kyle Patterson (District 7) and Steve Summers (District 9) lobbied his caucus for votes, but the Republicans chose the more experienced Rosales (Patterson was midway through his first county board term, while Rosales was midway through his third term and previously served on the Champaign City Council) to become board chairman.
We are extremely proud Rosales upholds ethical campaigning in spite of facing an unethical opponent, and her Young Democrats supporters slandering and brewing hate from the sidelines.
MARGO and ARGIE JOHNSON
Champaign