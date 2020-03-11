In one of his recent columns, Jim Dey wrote that state Sen. Scott Bennett is trying to purge Giraldo Rosales from the local Democratic Party by running against him for precinct committeeman.
Rosales has not been an elected precinct committeeman for quite some time. I am the current elected precinct committeewoman for City of Champaign Precinct 11.
My term runs until the county convention to be held in April. I’m not running for the position this year, so both Bennett and Rosales are running for an open seat. Thus there is no purge.
EVA JEHLE
Champaign