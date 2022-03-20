I’m writing in strong support of the proposal from the Rose Bowl tavern in Urbana to continue their outdoor venue next summer in the adjacent parking lot on Race Street.
Tom Kacich’s recent column in The News-Gazette accurately and fairly framed the discussion. The benefits to the city’s music, culture and community far outweigh any parking inconveniences.
The Rose Bowl provided an invaluable contribution to added vitality in downtown Urbana, especially at a time when we desperately needed a safe outdoor community and cultural lifeline.
Marten Stromberg and the other owners of the Rose Bowl deserve our sincere appreciation and our future support to continue the venue. Stromberg was very gracious in recognizing and committing to ways to improve the operation. This is a clear win for Urbana.
ERIC LUND
Urbana