Rotting culture hard on families
In a recent letter, Tony Somera commented on how schools should adopt the “Dads on Duty” approach to help with school violence rather than hiring private security. “Dads on Duty” is a group of fathers in Louisiana who make themselves present in schools to help reduce violence and issues among students.
I think we should take the “Dads on Duty” approach further. How about every child does not only have a father figure at school, but in the home as well? How about we actually have fathers for children? If these children had a father in their family, we wouldn’t need groups like “Dads on Duty” because all the kids would have just that, a dad.
Instead of trying to find ways to better “school security,” why don’t we work on having functional families? Instead of glorifying “hook up” culture, why don’t we teach kids that sex should be saved for marriage, and when a child is born, the family is most important?
Divorce should not be seen as an easy out but a distant last resort if at all considered. Absentee fathers/mothers should be shamed and seen as the ultimate low for any man/woman.
It’s funny that the “Dads on Duty” approach is seen as an inspirational and new concept to improve children’s lives. It’s called having a father and mother. It’s nothing new. It’s been done for ages.
Our culture has simply been rotting away for so long that we have lost sight of what we once had.
SULUAP RICE
Champaign