Rural townships are good things
I was disappointed to see the Jan. 29 editorial that made disparaging remarks regarding the efficiency of township government.
While the continuing existence of urban townships in today’s world is of dubious merit, rural townships provide substantial value to taxpayers.
Township elected officials typically have a low salary and receive no benefits, typically having a farm or other full-time employment. They maintain their equipment inexpensively and rely on citizens working part time for low pay and a sense of fulfillment to keep the roads clear and safe.
Road commissioners are accountable to local residents at the ballot box and to elected trustees, who also volunteer.
Expanding a unionized civil-service model to rural townships will doubtlessly increase costs and decrease community involvement. County board members with urban constituencies ought to allow rural residents to decide how to govern themselves for once instead of dictating policy from afar.
PHIL FISCELLA
Champaign