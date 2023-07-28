Rushmore honorees are bipartisan
I was startled to read how differently our Mount Rushmore presidents were portrayed in a recent letter.
The writer claimed all were Republicans.
George Washington is listed as a Federalist, but he disdained political parties and spoke of the dangers of party division and the evils of sectional rivalries. It’s interesting that Federalists favored a strong federal government and a loose interpretation of the Constitution.
Thomas Jefferson was a Democratic-Republican. The party later dropped the Republican part and named a fundraising dinner for him. Jefferson championed the yeoman farmers against the Federalist aristocrats and was often in dispute with Alexander Hamilton, who favored the propertied class and the idea that prosperity would trickle down to the masses.
Theodore Roosevelt was a true Republican, but a progressive one. He revived the moribund Sherman Anti-Trust Act and became a trust-buster.
He said his purpose was to regulate big business corporations as in the Northern Securities decision. He felt that since these big companies operate in interstate commerce, it’s up to the federal government to regulate them.
Among Roosevelt’s conservation policies, he set aside 172 million acres of timberland, making the lumber barons irate. Later, he ran as the Progressive Party’s candidate.
Lincoln was a Republican, though he began his career as a Whig, since the Republican Party wasn’t started until 1854. Lincoln joined it during the turmoil over the Kansas-Nebraska Act. He was the first Republican president.
An interesting question for debate would be, “What would Lincoln think of today’s Republican Party?”
DAVID ZELL
Camargo