Russia needs our empathy
It is disheartening to listen to the chorus of condemnation against Russia.
There is no empathy or understanding for the Russian fear of encirclement by weaponized NATO countries.
There is no recognition that Russia offered proposals to defuse the situation, proposals derided by the Biden administration. Not only were the proposals basically ignored, but military actions were also carried out by a Nazified Ukrainian military, especially in the Donbas, causing thousands of casualties.
Russians no doubt remember how these same Nazi elements incinerated peaceful opponents in Odesa after the coup of Maidan, and feared it would be repeated in eastern Russian-speaking Ukraine. As a result, Russia felt forced to dramatize its serious concerns; hence the current incursion into Ukraine.
Preferable actions to create a stir in Western and U.S. citizenry would have been clearly evident Russian military forces off the U.S. East Coast, or even weaponry shipped to Cuba, however dangerous.
As it is, we have an inert and ignorant American citizenry, lulled and distracted by an all-encompassing propaganda matrix.
One might have thought that the NATO nations would have considered that their cities could be engulfed in any larger European conflict. Their total condemnation of the Russian attack on Ukraine seems to belie such considerations.
The sanctions and continued shipping of armaments to Ukraine by NATO countries will likely cause greater conflict. This dire situation illustrates the turpitude, hypocrisy and corruption of American government policy-makers and their NATO clients.
MORTON BRUSSEL
Urbana