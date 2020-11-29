Ruthless Dems don’t play fair
For the past four-and-a-half years, President Donald Trump has been under constant assault from Democrats, leftist news media, tech giants, rioters and movie stars.
They even concocted a fake impeachment.
About a year ago, the Washington Post had an article stating the entire Republican party should be burned down with no survivors. Suddenly, at election time, these leftists are going to play fair? I don’t think so.
After weeks and weeks of voting, why was the Election Day count stopped? Democrats regrouping?
This election fraud needs to be investigated for the next four years if Joe Biden becomes the new fake president. The Democrats are a ruthless bunch who even target the unborn. That’s why Biden’s call for unity rings hollow.
Trump should never concede. Unlike Democrats, we won’t be out rioting, looting and burning. We will continue working and trying to keep America great as we build on the Founding Fathers’ dreams.
JIM EHMEN
Paxton