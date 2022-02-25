Sad display by Beck, Foellmer
I read with dismay about Champaign City Council member Alicia Beck publicly upbraiding Albert and Claudia Morr for what she views as their late, selfish entry into the community conversation on gun violence.
Unfortunately, Beck’s hostile reception toward the Morrs illustrates why many are reluctant to join this important conversation.
Champaign residents understand that gun violence is concentrated more heavily in some neighborhoods than others. Tactfully raising the alarm about racialized gun violence with empathy and urgency is challenging.
Beck accused the Morrs of racist apathy toward gun violence until it had personally impacted them. I can just as easily imagine a council member chastising the Morrs for stigmatizing Black neighborhoods as violent if they instead, as council member Beck suggested, regularly attended meetings to comment on shootings in Garden Hills.
We entrust local officials to lead our community in difficult conversations about race and gun violence. Council members Beck and Michael Foellmer did not exhibit effective leadership when they met the Morrs’ concerns with hostility and judgment.
Mayor Deb Feinen’s weak leadership in that moment is also disappointing, but I appreciate her owning this and promising to do more to cultivate a welcoming and inclusive environment at city council meetings.
I wish I could say the same for the non-apology issued by Beck and Foellmer. Someone needs to remind them that saying you regret making someone “feel disrespected” is not an apology.
MAGIC WADE
Champaign