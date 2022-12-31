Sad displays in sports today
As sports columnist Loren Tate keeps reminding us, college sports today are totally different from the amateur game of even 10 years ago.
And how. Money, money everywhere. Coaches support their players’ NFL ambitions and have no criticism of those who choose to abandon the team that propelled them to stardom.
Well, I criticize them. Our two outstanding defensive backs are skipping our long-awaited bowl game, knowing full well that the Mississippi State quarterback threw for 34 touchdowns this year. Our nation’s best running back can’t jeopardize his draft rank and millions of dollars — although he took hundreds of hits over the past seasons without significant injury.
Yes, the coaches understand. And we’re supposed to get it, too. Here’s what I understand: Jim Grabowski, J.C. Caroline, Ray Nitshke, Dick Butkus, Dana Howard, David Williams and many others of their standing would never have considered abandoning their teammates by skipping a bowl game.
It’s a new day all right, in too many unfortunate ways. Sad.
Peter T. Tomaras
Champaign