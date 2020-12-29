Sad to read ‘repent’ letter
David Hall’s letter — “Former heathen says repent” — is so sad.
He says that he used to be a “hell-deserving sinner” and that God doesn’t send anyone to hell, only you yourself do. Really? There is zero reliable evidence that such a mythological place of torture (or whatever) even exists.
The classical idea of hell stems from Greek thought. Over time, these beliefs became embellished to scare people and for some leaders to maintain power over them.
Hall and others similar to him are a kind of victim of myth-building and from a lack of historical education. It breaks my heart to see people worship an entity that in a moment would torture them for all eternity if they make a wrong choice. There’s no need for this.
And for pastors who still preach hellfire: shame on you. You should know better.
The choice we actually have is how to help people break free from the prison of awful ideas.
IAN COOK
Urbana