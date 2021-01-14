Sad to see the
riot at the Capitol
I agreed with the Jan. 8 editorial, as well as the article by syndicated columnist George Will regarding seditionists.
All criminals, at every level, involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol should be arrested, charged and tried in court.
I lived through post-election violence in Kenya in 2008 and 2013. So I was sickened when I saw the riots live on TV and heard the chants, “Hang Pence.” The people who perpetrated this crime are well trained and well armed and will cause more domestic violence.
I have recommitted myself to the PAX Christi Vow of Nonviolence and invite others to do the same.
SUSAN NAGELE
Urbana