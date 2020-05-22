Some 13 million households in this country have both children and guns, and that number is likely on the rise with the recent surge in gun purchases due to coronavirus fears.
In a majority of households, the kids know where the guns are — one study found that more than 70 percent of kids in gun-owning households knew where the gun is stored, and 36 percent of those kids had actually handled the gun without their parents knowing.
Too often, when children find unsecured guns, tragedy occurs. They shoot siblings or friends, or they turn the weapon on themselves. More than 600 children die by suicide each year using a gun, and that number has been trending upwards.
The single most important thing we as adults can do to keep these tragedies from happening is to secure guns in homes and automobiles. We need to keep them unloaded and locked up separately from ammunition. There are a variety of options available for safes and gun locks, find what works best for your family.
When gun accidents happen involving children, families are devastated and forever changed. The research tells us that these accidents can be avoided and children can be protected with proper storage and locking.
JENNY LOKSHIN
Champaign