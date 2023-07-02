Safe haven for criminals
As a resident of Champaign, I was pleased to read that Urbana has not and will not ever acquire automated license-plate readers. This proven crime-fighting tool, employed in other nearby municipalities, may have the collateral effect of pushing the criminal element out of protected areas and into an unsecured safe haven.
Whether intentional or not, providing a home base to scheme and carry out nefarious activities must be gratifying to the criminal community.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign